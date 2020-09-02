1/1
Barbara "Barb" Hriniak
1938 - 2020
Barbara ""Barb"" Hriniak, 82, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hearthside Assisted Living from complications related to her dementia. Barb passed peacefully in her sleep while in hospice care. She was born April 18, 1938 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Conrad and Mildred Erick-son.

Barb was a sweet woman who loved to laugh, spend time with family and enjoy outdoor adven-tures. She loved snowmobiling, boating, getting dressed up and, for many years, worked on Mackinac Island for the family business.

She lived a wonderful life that included watching her grandkids in sporting events and activities, traveling and even the excitement of winning a brand-new car.

She leaves behind her son Dale Gough (Jodi), daughter Sandra Causley (Perry) and son-in-law Steve Hancock; seven grandchildren, Tom Causley, Tonya Causley-Ingram (Layne), Brad Caus-ley (Monique), Charlie Hancock, Veronica Gough, Kristi Gough and Burton Gough (Allison); six great grandchildren, Brad Causley, Jr (Jordan), Elysia Causley, Cassandra Causley, Kayla Vandermerr, Avery Vandermeer, and Cole Gough; great-great grandchildren Carter Causley and Brynn Causley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband Theodore ""Ted"" Hriniak; daughter, Laurie Hancock; and sister, Deloris Gustafson.

The family will hold a private service.

Interment will be at Cedar Edgewood Cemetery.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
