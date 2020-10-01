Barbara J. Haydon of Sault Ste. Marie passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Ball Hospice House of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born to Frank and Eva Pesenski on May 15, 1932, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She married James Haydon in 1952.
Barbara was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, volunteering, cleaning & sewing for the church and working for many years at the church's thrift shop. She was a member of St Joseph's Ladies Guild and the War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She loved oil painting, sewing, crafts, making tray favors for the hospital patient food service, camping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, James (Lisa) Haydon of Sobieski, WI, and Thomas (Susan) Haydon of Plainwell, MI; two daughters, Lisa (Randy) Ellis of Sault, MI, and Kimberly (Todd) Ruelle of Fond du Lac, WI; son-in-law Tom Lee; eleven grandchildren, Korrin (Curtis) Traska, Adam (Michelle) Lee, Eean Lee, Kelli (Curt) Danielson, Nicholas Haydon, Breana Eby, Kevin (Sarah) Ellis, Jessica (Rory) Heacock, James (Desirae) Haydon, Taylor Ruelle, and Morgan Ruelle; and eight great-grandchildren as well as many cherished friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters, Frieda Burgess and Sandra Sabisch; brother, Louie; husband, Jim Haydon; and daughter, Janette Lee.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held that same day at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie with Father Romeo Capella as celebrant. Final resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of the EUP. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com