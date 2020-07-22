Beatrice Irene Nettleton, age 80, of Pickford, Michigan, died on July 15, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born October 14, 1939 to Melbourne and Wilma (Batho) McDonald in Pickford Township, Michigan.
Irene was born on the farm of Uncle Jim Batho. She graduated from Rudyard High School with the class of 1958. She worked for the U.S Postal Service for twenty years; eleven of those years as Postmaster of Brimley, Michigan.
Irene was a member of the Pickford Presbyterian Church and Elders. She served on many committees of the church and sang in the choir. She served as a social chairman for many years for the Presbyterian Women Association. Irene was also a life member and officer of the V.F.W. of Hessel, Michigan.
Irene loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially playing horseshoes and bowling.
Irene is survived by; sons, Ronald (Laurie) Nettleton of Edenville, Michigan and Raymond (Rita) Nettleton of Pickford; daughter, Marlene (Jim) Hatfield of Pickford; numerous grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Bernice MacDonald of Pickford and Illa Mae Nettleton.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo Nettleton; sisters, Maxine and Barbara McDonald; brothers, Robert MacDonald and Dave McDonald; great-granddaughter, Avalynn Keway; sisters-in-law, Shirley McDonald and Winifred Nettleton; and brothers-in-law, Ted Nettleton, Don Nettleton, and Jack Nettleton.
Private family services are planned.
Final Resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens, in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pickford Presbyterian Church, P.O. box 266, Pickford, MI 49774.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.