Bernard Wilbur Earl, 80, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 12, 2019. Born on January 27, 1939, Bernard "Bernie" was the oldest son of Wilbur and Ruby (Hancock) Earl.
Bernie served in the United States Army during the early years of the Vietnam War. He received his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Benning, Georgia. Bernie was in the Aviation Unit and was a Second Shop helicopter mechanic.
For twenty-five years, Bernard worked for the City of Sault Ste. Marie. He was a heavy equipment operator. During the winter, he was the crew leader on the night shift, overseeing the snow plowing of city streets.
An active member of First Church of Christ in Sault Ste. Marie, Bernard was baptized into Christ on March 16, 1958. Just two months before his death, the church surprised him with an 80th birthday celebration.
Besides being an excellent mechanic, Bernie was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking and model building.
His parents Wilbur and Ruby Earl preceded him in death. His brother Gordon (Wanda) Earl survives.
Visitation for Bernard will take place at First Church of Christ, 300 W. Spruce Street, on Thursday April 25 at noon. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of Christ.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 23, 2019