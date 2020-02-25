|
Bernice Elizabeth "Dougie" Douglas, age 85, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday evening, February 21, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.
Bernice was born on December 10, 1934, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Bernard and Gertrude (Albon) Douglas. She was a graduate of Sault High School with the class of 1953. She then went to work at J.C. Penney and stayed on for 44 years before retiring. Bernice was an avid sportsperson. She bowled two nights a week for many years including the first sanctioned 300 game in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan in 1964 and was inducted into the Women's International Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2000. She loved the Red Wings and Tigers and was a member of a state championship women's fastpitch softball team. She also loved snowmobiling and traveling the USA to visit her family and friends wherever they lived. Her favorite time of year was Christmas from picking her tree to decorating her house inside and out and shopping for everyone at J.C. Penney, but most importantly gathering the family together.
Bernice is survived by, sister: Marion (Troy) Mitchum of Charleston, SC, sister –in- law: June Finch of Dade City, FL, sister: Trudy (Richard) Campbell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, her brother: Paul (Barbara) Douglas from Brooklyn, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Bernard Douglas and one nephew.
Visitation will be held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM. The Funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at First United Presbyterian Church in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan with Pastor Mark Gabbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 25, 2020