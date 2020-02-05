|
|
Bertha M. Andrews Smith died January 31, 2020, at the home of her daughter Bobbi Hill Root of the Sault.
Born December 5th, 1932.
Bert was the beloved child bride of David P. Smith previously deceased. She had two daughters Bobbi Hill Root and Patricia Smith Newby (Randy) three grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Two remaining sisters and one brother, many nieces, and nephews, and one very special niece, Glenda Fletcher Logsdon.
In all the places she lived and visited watching the freighters on the St. Mary's River was one of her delights. She enjoyed casinos, and never met a bingo game she didn't like. Mom always decorated for Christmas and made it so special.
Per Bertha wishes no public services will be held.
Memorials can be made to the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter 6091W US Highway 2 Manistique, MI 49854
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2020