Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaulieu Funeral Home, Inc. - Newberry
110 West Truman Blvd.
Newberry, MI 49868
(906) 293-8651
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beaulieu Funeral Home, Inc. - Newberry
110 West Truman Blvd.
Newberry, MI 49868
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Beaulieu Funeral Home, Inc. - Newberry
110 West Truman Blvd.
Newberry, MI 49868
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethel Whalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethel Jane Whalen


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethel Jane Whalen Obituary
Longtime Newberry resident, Bethel Jane Whalen, 82, died Friday morning February 7, 2020 at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Bethel was born March 29, 1937 in Mancelona, daughter of the late Howard and Retha (Baber) Belcher.

At a young age of four, the entire family moved north to the Newberry area, settling within the lumber camps located in the northern areas of Luce County, where her father was employed as a lumberjack. Later in life, she married and became a devoted homemaker raising her four children. Her family moved downstate, where both Bethel and her husband were employed with the Plymouth State Home and Training School, located in Northville, Michigan. In 1967, the family returned back to Newberry to reside, where she was employed as a Nurse Attendant at the Newberry Regional Mental Health Hospital, until her retirement in 1991.

Bethel enjoyed reading, knitting, crochet, crafting, gardening, bowling, singing karaoke, playing cribbage and spending time with family and friends. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #74 Ladies Auxiliary in Newberry.

In addition to her parents, Bethel is preceded in death by her brother Lawrence "Andy" Belcher, sisters Bonnie Sackett and Marie "Midge" Mogg.

Bethel is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Elden Wayne Whalen; her sons Elden Wayne Whalen Jr. of Newberry, John (Elizabeth) Whalen of Coden, AL, James (Jennifer) Whalen of Newberry and Joseph (Jackie) Whalen of Newberry; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters Dolly Fox of Marquette, Joanne Block of Anderson, CA and Shirley Dunkeld of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Albert "Butch" Belcher of Livonia, Gerald "Jerry" (Debbie) Belcher of Romulus, Donald Belcher of Newberry, Ronald (Darlene) Belcher of Brighton and Charles (Cathy) Belcher of Brighton.

Friends may call at the Beaulieu Funeral Home on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating the life of Bethel will be held Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Melinda VanderSys officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #74 Ladies Auxiliary in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -