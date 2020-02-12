|
Longtime Newberry resident, Bethel Jane Whalen, 82, died Friday morning February 7, 2020 at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Bethel was born March 29, 1937 in Mancelona, daughter of the late Howard and Retha (Baber) Belcher.
At a young age of four, the entire family moved north to the Newberry area, settling within the lumber camps located in the northern areas of Luce County, where her father was employed as a lumberjack. Later in life, she married and became a devoted homemaker raising her four children. Her family moved downstate, where both Bethel and her husband were employed with the Plymouth State Home and Training School, located in Northville, Michigan. In 1967, the family returned back to Newberry to reside, where she was employed as a Nurse Attendant at the Newberry Regional Mental Health Hospital, until her retirement in 1991.
Bethel enjoyed reading, knitting, crochet, crafting, gardening, bowling, singing karaoke, playing cribbage and spending time with family and friends. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #74 Ladies Auxiliary in Newberry.
In addition to her parents, Bethel is preceded in death by her brother Lawrence "Andy" Belcher, sisters Bonnie Sackett and Marie "Midge" Mogg.
Bethel is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Elden Wayne Whalen; her sons Elden Wayne Whalen Jr. of Newberry, John (Elizabeth) Whalen of Coden, AL, James (Jennifer) Whalen of Newberry and Joseph (Jackie) Whalen of Newberry; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters Dolly Fox of Marquette, Joanne Block of Anderson, CA and Shirley Dunkeld of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Albert "Butch" Belcher of Livonia, Gerald "Jerry" (Debbie) Belcher of Romulus, Donald Belcher of Newberry, Ronald (Darlene) Belcher of Brighton and Charles (Cathy) Belcher of Brighton.
Friends may call at the Beaulieu Funeral Home on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating the life of Bethel will be held Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Melinda VanderSys officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #74 Ladies Auxiliary in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 12, 2020