R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
Betty Ann Huyck


1969 - 2019
Betty Ann Huyck Obituary
Betty Ann Huyck, age 49, of Pickford, Michigan, died in her sleep on December 4, 2019,
at home in Pickford. She was born December 13, 1969, in Warren, Michigan.
Betty spent her early childhood in Warren. After Betty was severely injured and her
mother and two of her brothers died in a tragic accident, she moved with her remaining
family to Pickford in 1985. After a time, Betty and her sister were adopted by Ron and
Adella Huyck and she lived with her new family on their farm in Pickford. She graduated
from Pickford High School in 1988 and then continued to live with her parents and help
operate their farm. She especially enjoyed celebrating holidays, especially Christmas,
Easter, and her birthday. Betty was a member of the New Horizons Church of the Nazarene where she loved to
attend the Sunday Worship Services as well as any other activity at the church.
Betty enjoyed doing crafts, watching videos, singing, and collection angels. She had an
extensive Christmas card list and looked forward to sending Christmas letters and cards
each year. She had a loving heart and enjoyed giving and receiving hugs.
Betty is survived by her parents, Ronald and Adella Huyck of Pickford; aunts, Shirley
and Bonita Huyck, both of Pickford; sisters, Charlotte (Gene) Huyck Burlew of Pickford
and Ruth (Michael) Southerland of Waterford, Michigan; brother, Eddie Bailey of
Madison Heights, Michigan; foster brother, Jordan Kontio of Lake Linden; nephews,
Eugene Burlew, Jacob Southerland, and Jason Southerland; and nieces, Amanda
(Dakota Swinton) Braneccum, Deanna (Ben) Harris, and Becca Southerland. She was
also loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Mary-Ann Marotz Bailey; father, Gerald
Bailey; and brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Bailey Jr. and Billy Bailey. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M129 in Pickford. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M.
Burial will be in Cottle Cemetery in Marquette Township, Pickford, Michigan, in the
spring.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 11, 2019
