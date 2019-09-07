|
|
Betty Edith Scheil, age 75, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.
Betty was born in Pratt, Kansas on November 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Richard Seebach and Genevieve (Schmidt) Logan. She graduated from Grass Valley High School (California) with the class of 1961. On June 12, 1993, Betty married Henry "Hank" Scheil in Frankenmuth, Michigan.
Betty loved to play with her grandchildren and other babies. It didn't matter whose baby it was, she would hold them and love on them. She also enjoyed road trips and color touring. She was a member of St. Barnabas Lutheran Church.
Betty is survived by her husband: Henry "Hank" Scheil; two children: Stephanie (James) Hands and Ric Smith both of Albuquerque, NM; four step-children: Christopher (Amy) Scheil of Memphis, MI, Heidi (Mark) Sawko of Montgomery, IL, Robert (Trista) Scheil and Joshua Scheil both of Caro, MI; five grandchildren: Eynon, Andrew, Evelyn, Eain, and Elise; and a special nephew: William (Laurie) Moselle of Carlsbad, CA.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Leslie Moselle.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church with Pastor Charles Burhop officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the . Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 7, 2019