Betty J. Bricker


1930 - 2020
Betty J. Bricker Obituary
Betty J. Bricker, 89, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday March
26, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born October 26, 1930 in
Stirlingville, Michigan. Betty enjoyed RV traveling, motorcycling, and could
accomplish anything she put her mind to. Betty is survived by her son Floyd
Bricker, Jr. of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; her three daughters Cynthia Bricker of
Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Rita Bricker of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sandra Hope
of Newberry, MI; two sisters Elva Hutzler of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Gail
(Bill) Howland of Rudyard, Michigan and her brother Sonny Kerr of Sault Ste.
Marie, Michigan. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren Heather (Chuck)
Thomas of Newberry, Michigan and Brad Hope of Montana; great grandchildren
Sagen and Hailey Hope of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and many nieces and
nephews. Betty is predeceased by her parents Bernice and Robert Kerr, her
husband Floyd Bricker, Sr., sons in law John Hope, Jr. and Kevin Phillips; brothers
in law Vern Thompkins, Louie Mayer, and Gerry Hutzler and sister in law Alaine
Kerr. She is also predeceased by her companion of 26 years Robert Vorhees.
Burial will be at Donaldson Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 4, 2020
