Beverly Ann Honkanen, 87, died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Cedarville, MI.
Born on May 17, 1933 in Saginaw, MI to the late Charles and Bernice Riffel, her
large family consisted of six amazing brothers, Jim, Bruce, George, Dick, Larry,
and Tom, and one beautiful sister, Mary Agnes Green.
Upon High School graduation and after attending college, Bev decided to use her
skills in the US Army as an accountant stationed at the Chemical Center in Fort
Meade, MD. It is here where she met the love of her life, Jim. After two years of
the blossoming romance they relocated to Saginaw and were married on November
28, 1953. Soon after Jim began his teaching career in the Detroit school system, the
young couple would pack the car and their three young children to spend summers
in Brimley at the Birchpoint family cabin with Grandpa Ed and Grandma Anna
Honkanen.
After Bev and her family moved to Sault Sainte Marie for Jim's new career at Lake
Superior State University, Bev began to nurture her ambitious and many talents.
Opening her first business, Bev's Sewing Boutique, Bev had always dreamed of
training the community in dressmaking and tailoring suits after attending design
school in Detroit. Utilizing her design skills and use of beautiful fabrics, Bev could
not only create formal and wedding dresses from any picture but could also teach
her students the same skill. Fast forward a few years later, Bev's ability to lead her
community, led her to a successful run as the City Commissioner and head of the
Chamber of Commerce. Looking to improve tourism and local investment, her
leadership helped create the Chamber of Commerce building where it still stands
today, highlighting the great city of Sault Sainte Marie.
Retirement for Bev and Jim allowed them to continue their community
involvement, creativity and love of laughter as "Tootles the Clown" and "Jimbo the
Juggler." She also continued her strong faith and commitment as a member of St.
Francis Xavier Church, spending countless hours preparing pasties to help support
the parish.
Bev leaves behind her loving husband Jim, daughter Diane (Scott) Honkanen of
Raleigh, NC, son Mike (Pam) Honkanen of Sault Sainte Marie and daughter Linda
(Steve) Bryan of Brimley. The matriarch to seven amazing grandchildren bonding
together for many summers at "Grandma's beach", Steven (Tiffany) Walters, Greg
(Sophie) Walters, Michael (Ali) Walters, Andrea (Dan) Eves, Ashley (Nate) Ward,
Chelsea (Andy) Howson and David (Kori) Bryan and her 12 beautiful great
grandchildren. "Great Grandma Gigi" loved reading stories and watching them just
grow every day. Though two more great grandchildren (coming in Jan and March
of 2021) will never know this great lady, everyone will share their many joyous and
loving experiences for years to come.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am am at St.
Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brimley with Father Peter Fosu officiating.
Visitation will be prior to the funeral mass at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier
Catholic Church in Brimley. Current health conditions will require everyone to
wear a mask and follow mandated social distancing rules. A Celebration of Life in
the summer of 2021 will be announced in the coming months.
Her final resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cedar Cove Assisted Living, the McLaren
Home Hospice team and War Memorial Hospital staff for the love and care of
Beverly. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services is serving the family with the
arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, or the
McLaren Home Hospice Center. Online Condolences may be left atwww.rgalerfuneralhome.com