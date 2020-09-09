Beverly Ann Honkanen, 87, died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Cedarville, MI.Born on May 17, 1933 in Saginaw, MI to the late Charles and Bernice Riffel, herlarge family consisted of six amazing brothers, Jim, Bruce, George, Dick, Larry,and Tom, and one beautiful sister, Mary Agnes Green.Upon High School graduation and after attending college, Bev decided to use herskills in the US Army as an accountant stationed at the Chemical Center in FortMeade, MD. It is here where she met the love of her life, Jim. After two years ofthe blossoming romance they relocated to Saginaw and were married on November28, 1953. Soon after Jim began his teaching career in the Detroit school system, theyoung couple would pack the car and their three young children to spend summersin Brimley at the Birchpoint family cabin with Grandpa Ed and Grandma AnnaHonkanen.After Bev and her family moved to Sault Sainte Marie for Jim's new career at LakeSuperior State University, Bev began to nurture her ambitious and many talents.Opening her first business, Bev's Sewing Boutique, Bev had always dreamed oftraining the community in dressmaking and tailoring suits after attending designschool in Detroit. Utilizing her design skills and use of beautiful fabrics, Bev couldnot only create formal and wedding dresses from any picture but could also teachher students the same skill. Fast forward a few years later, Bev's ability to lead hercommunity, led her to a successful run as the City Commissioner and head of theChamber of Commerce. Looking to improve tourism and local investment, herleadership helped create the Chamber of Commerce building where it still standstoday, highlighting the great city of Sault Sainte Marie.Retirement for Bev and Jim allowed them to continue their communityinvolvement, creativity and love of laughter as "Tootles the Clown" and "Jimbo theJuggler." She also continued her strong faith and commitment as a member of St.Francis Xavier Church, spending countless hours preparing pasties to help supportthe parish.Bev leaves behind her loving husband Jim, daughter Diane (Scott) Honkanen ofRaleigh, NC, son Mike (Pam) Honkanen of Sault Sainte Marie and daughter Linda(Steve) Bryan of Brimley. The matriarch to seven amazing grandchildren bondingtogether for many summers at "Grandma's beach", Steven (Tiffany) Walters, Greg(Sophie) Walters, Michael (Ali) Walters, Andrea (Dan) Eves, Ashley (Nate) Ward,Chelsea (Andy) Howson and David (Kori) Bryan and her 12 beautiful greatgrandchildren. "Great Grandma Gigi" loved reading stories and watching them justgrow every day. Though two more great grandchildren (coming in Jan and Marchof 2021) will never know this great lady, everyone will share their many joyous andloving experiences for years to come.Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am am at St.Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brimley with Father Peter Fosu officiating.Visitation will be prior to the funeral mass at 10:00 am at St. Francis XavierCatholic Church in Brimley. Current health conditions will require everyone towear a mask and follow mandated social distancing rules. A Celebration of Life inthe summer of 2021 will be announced in the coming months.Her final resting place will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cedar Cove Assisted Living, the McLarenHome Hospice team and War Memorial Hospital staff for the love and care ofBeverly. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services is serving the family with thearrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, or theMcLaren Home Hospice Center. Online Condolences may be left at