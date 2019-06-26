|
Beverly Jean Doerr, age 83, of Drummond Island, Michigan, died on June 9, 2019, at Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born December 14, 1935, on Drummond Island, to Richard Joseph LaPointe and Louesa Mae (Anderson) LaPointe.
Beverly grew up on Drummond Island, attended Sault Ste. Marie High School for two years, and then graduated from Marysville High School in Marysville, Michigan. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Beverly married Bruce Irvin Doerr on December 11, 1957. They raised their family in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1970, they moved to New Jersey where Beverly worked as a florist for many years. She and Bruce retired to Drummond Island in 1999 where Beverly opened her own florist shop, specializing in wedding flowers.
Beverly enjoyed golfing, floral design, gardening, counted cross stitch, fishing and boating.
Beverly is survived by her two sons, Michael Bruce Doerr of Hamilton, Ohio and Jeffrey Scott Doerr of Flemington, New Jersey; one daughter, Julie Lynn Doerr, also of Flemington; three grandchildren, Christopher Doerr, Jennifer Doerr, and Sadie Louesa Doerr-Yazzie; and four great-grandchildren: Aadison, Aubreanna, Ariyel and Christopher Doerr.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; son, Steven Doerr; and sister, Freida Robinson.
Services will be held on Friday, June 28, at the Lighthouse Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service to be held at noon. Luncheon to follow at the Drummond Island Township Hall.
Burial will be in Drummond Island Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Drummond Island Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 225, Drummond Island, MI 49726; or the Ball Hospice House, 308 W 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 26, 2019