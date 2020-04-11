|
|
Beverly Ruth McCready, 60, of Sault Ste. Marie passed away peacefully at home
on Wednesday, April 8 2020 due to complications related to her ongoing battle with
cancer. She was born in Birmingham Michigan February 24, 1960, and moved to
Sault Ste Marie in 1990. Bev was a graduate of Michigan State University and
worked as a Professional Engineer at Northwoods Land Surveying in the Sault, and
for the last 6 years at the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Soo Locks.
Bev's interests included spending time with her family, gardening, reading, hiking
and camping, and was actively involved in her parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church,
and St. Mary's Catholic School. She was also a member of the North County Trail
Association and a supporter of the Sault Theater Project.
Bev is survived by her husband Chuck and daughter Theresa, both of Sault Ste.
Marie; her brother Tom Johnson and his wife Cathy of Round Hill VA; her sister
Barb Arrigo of Grosse Pointe MI; her stepfather Hartland Smith of Birmingham
MI; and a large loving extended family of aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces and
nephews, and longtime friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nancy Johnson of Birmingham
MI.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home
in Sault Ste. Marie and will be announced at a later date when gathering and travel
restrictions have been eased.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School in Sault Ste. Marie. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 11, 2020