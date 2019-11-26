|
Bobbi (Wallis) Stouffer of Sault Ste Marie, formerly of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on November
19th, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born January 30, 1953, in Mason, Michigan to parents Robert & Betty Wallis. She became a
nurse and continued for 30 years serving in several positions and most currently in the heart surgical
unit. She was loved by family and friends for her wit, humor, love and passion for living life to the fullest.
Bobbi loved taking photos, painting nature, gardening and spending time with her family.
Bobbi is survived by her mother, Betty Wallis of Sault Ste Marie and her son Sean (daughter-in law-
Jennie) Comfort of Wausau, Wisconsin, stepdaughter Shay and stepson Adam. Also surviving Bobbi are
brothers Mike (Lorrie) Wallis, Steve (Debbie) Wallis, sisters Lori (Jim) Feldpausch and Chris (Jeff) Stacey,
grandchildren Zack, Ike, Cinneidi and Aiden Comfort and Uncle Ron (Dottie) Wallis and Aunt Shirley
Bannerman as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bobbi was predeceased by her father Robert O. Wallis, grandmother Mildred Wallis and husband Mike
Stouffer.
A family celebration of life will be held in the summer per her wishes. To meet Bobbi was to like her and
to know her was to love her
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 26, 2019