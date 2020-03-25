|
Brenda Joyce Cashman, 67, of Curtis, died suddenly Saturday morning March 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 27, 1953 in Newberry, daughter of the late Otto and Clara (Bisanz) Flatt, Brenda was a 1971 graduate of Engadine High School and, on August 21, 1971, married William J. Cashman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Engadine.
Bill and Brenda resided in Sault Ste. Marie where she was employed as a nurses/activity aide at War Memorial Hospital and the long term care unit for 30 years until her retirement in 2011.
While residing in Sault Ste. Marie, Brenda was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Ladies in Christ for 36 years. She also was a member of the AFSME Union and lifetime member of Thrivent serving as chapter officer. Following her retirement, she and Bill moved to Curtis and was a member of the Curtis Women's Club and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Engadine.
Brenda enjoyed walking, baking, camping, riding their side by side ATV, gardening, hunting, fishing, her pet dogs and cats, sewing and altering clothing.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara.
Survivors include her husband Bill of Curtis; children Kevin of Holland, Chris of Sault Ste. Marie and Glenn (Amanda) of Olivet; grandchildren Sheldon, Elizabeth, Abigail and Jericha; siblings Wayne (Donita) Flatt of Engadine, Roger (Barbara) Flatt of Fond du Lac, Darlene (John) Barker of Germfask and Rose Belcher of Newberry; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will announced and held at a later date at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Engadine with interment at the Engadine Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 25, 2020