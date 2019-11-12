|
|
Brenda Marie Watchorn age 58 of Baraga, MI passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at U.P. Health System in
Marquette, MI.
She was born June 24, 1961 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI daughter to James and Alice (Carlson) Watchorn Sr. Brenda
graduated from Sault Area High School in 1980. Brenda is proud of her work at Head Start as classroom assistant
for 2 years and the kids just loved her. Brenda was a server at The Antler's restaurant and then an assistant
manager at the Country Kitchen in the Sault. She moved to Baraga in 2011 and worked as a cashier at The Pines
where she was known as being very friendly.
Brenda was a member of KBIC. She loved fishing, gardening, and traveling to see her grandchildren. If anyone
ever tells you that you can't do something, statistically the odds aren't in your favor, or you're "just" something
-channel Brenda. She had a fight and passion that was unmatched. Brenda will always be remembered for her joy
and strength, which she displayed until the end.
Surviving are her mother Alice Watchorn of Baraga; son Michael Watchorn of Baraga; daughter Alison (Bryan)
Shores of Ann Arbor, MI; brother Ronald Watchorn and sister Cynthia (Michael) Pieri both of Baraga; two
granddaughters, Grace Marie "Chickadee" Shores and Ila Ruth "Pila" Shores; nephew Jacob Watchorn; niece Katie
Sarda; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father James Watchorn Sr; bothers James and Timothy.
A celebration BBQ will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Clinic at
Portage Health in Hancock. The Jacobson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends may sign Brenda's guest book or send condolences at www.jacobsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 12, 2019