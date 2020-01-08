|
Colonel Brian Lincoln Youngs M.D., of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away peacefully on
December 31, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. He was 81.
Brian was born on December 8, 1938 in Sterling, MI to parents Stephen and Edna (Johnson)
Youngs. After co-captaining the Soo High Blue Devil Football Team to an undefeated state
championship season in 1956, he attended Northern Michigan University where he received a
Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry. Following his undergraduate studies, he went on to earn his
Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University and later a Master of Public Health from the
University of North Carolina.
Brian married Mary Williamson in September 1965 and were together until her passing in 2014.
In 1969, he joined the US Army where he served until 1980. During his time in service, he was
proud to be Division Surgeon for the "Big Red One," the Army's 1st Infantry Division. After
his time in the military, he held the positions of District Medical Director and Health Officer for
districts 3 and 4 of Northern Michigan until his retirement in 2000. In retirement, he and Mary
were able to come home to Sault Ste. Marie.
Col Youngs was a brave soldier, a loyal husband, and loving father. He enjoyed spending time
with family, playing cribbage, and was passionate about ice hockey.
He is survived by his daughter Allison, sons Stephen and Michael (Nicole), and granddaughter
Mya. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and his brother Philip.
A visitation will take place at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie, MI on
Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be
left to the Hospice of EUP or the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. A celebration of life will
take place later in the year. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 8, 2020