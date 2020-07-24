Brian Michael Rose (Buckwheat, Sunny Boy, B-Rose) 40, of Grand Rapids MI (formerly of Cheboygan, MI), passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.Brian was born on December 27, 1979 in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, the son of Vickie (Skidmore) Rose of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Mike & Sandy Rose of Cheboygan, MI. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas "Fred" & Jacqueline Rose and Samuel & Betty Skidmore.Brian touched so many hearts along his way. He was kind, resilient, charming, and hilarious – that laughter was infectious!!! He could and would talk to anyone and when you were in his company you wanted to stay. Brian shared his joy for life every day and everywhere he went. He continued to show remarkable courage up until his death. He was able to donate lifesaving organs via Michigan Gift of Life. His willingness to help others will never be forgotten.Brian was raised in Sault Ste. Marie, MI and later moved to Cheboygan, MI where he graduated from Cheboygan Area High School in 1998. He continued his education at Lake Superior State University. As a young boy he spent many summers in Brimley, MI swimming and making memories with his cousins. His first job was at The Antlers restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie, MI as a kitchen helper. He adored working for the Kinney family and developed a love for cooking. He also spent much of his time in Trout Lake, MI at the Rusty Zipper (hunting camp) with his dad where he enjoyed the great outdoors and the camaraderie of the other hunters. Later in life Brian moved to Petoskey, MI and then to Grand Rapids. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working in the various building trades – always putting in a hard days work.Brian was an enormous hockey fan whether watching or playing the game. Growing up he was a talented player who spent hundreds of hours practicing, playing and traveling across Michigan with his "hockey family". His teammates recall his love for the game by playing to win while having a blast – Brian was the catalyst for that. Brian was also an avid fisherman who spent countless hours on the Cheboygan River and many other various lakes and streams across the state. He was always ready to "wet a line" and catch the "monster one".Brian loved his family and friends but more than anything else he loved his daughter, Hannah Jean Rose. Together, Brian and Nicole (Porta) Fisher brought this beautiful baby girl into the world. Hannah was everything to him, his greatest passion in life and she will always be knows as his "little buddy". Brian's family asks that you help comfort her, watch over and help keep her dad's memories alive.Brian is survived and forever remembered by his daughter Hannah Rose, step-brother Danny Keeley (Alejandra – nephew Ryder), sister Becky O'Neil (Ed – nephew Sam & niece Sophie), mother Vickie (Skidmore) Rose and father Mike & Sandy Rose, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. Brian is also to be remembered by his loving fiancée Natasha Dunn and her family who embraced him and loved him dearly.Brian was very open about his addiction struggles and devoted much of his time to fellowship and service work. His family was nothing less than proud of his fight and in awe of his determination to recover. If you yourself are struggling from addiction, know that every breath is a fresh start. Know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying and rooting for you. Know that we believe with all of our hearts that you can and will make it. It's never too late. We take comfort in knowing that Brian is surrounded by light and free from the struggle that haunted him. If Brian's story could help one addict push even harder for another day of sobriety, encourage an active user to choose recovery, or shine a light on this horrible epidemic then it is worth coming out of the shadows.For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, Brian's family would appreciate donations to:The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) ProgramMemo – In Remembrance of B. Rose1491 Division Ave SGrand Rapids, MI 49507orCheboygan Hockey AssociationMemo – In Remembrance of B. Rose2324 Orchard Beach RdCheboygan, MI 49721Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home, 302 South Huron, Cheboygan, MI 49721 on Friday, July 24th from 1:00-3:00pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00pm. Due to Covid, social distancing and face masks will be required. For those unable to attend or that have Covid health concerns the Memorial Service will be streamed live on Facebook (Nordman–Christian Funeral Home). Cards, thoughts, photos and favorite memories of Brian can be sent to Family of Brian Rose (c/o Becky O'Neil) 6848 Mill Street Pellston, MI 49769.