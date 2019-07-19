|
|
Bruce Andrew Davis, age 79, of DeTour, Michigan, died on July 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1939, in St. Ignace, Michigan, to Cecil Alfred and Regina Mary (Cheeseman) Davis.
Bruce grew up in St. Ignace and graduated from LaSalle High School with the Class of 1957. He continued his education at Michigan Tech. On September 6, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Lee Sutton, at the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in St. Ignace. They began their family and he joined the United States Coast Guard. After serving two years, Bruce returned to Michigan before the entire family moved to Wisconsin. While in Wisconsin, they added to their family and he worked at the local machine shop. They moved back to Michigan in 1968, where he worked on the tug boats and in the mines before starting at Drummond Island Dolomite Quarry. After 25 years at Drummond, he went to work at the Cedarville Limestone Quarry for 10 years before retiring. While working at the quarries, he also operated his own auto repair shop, Bruce's Auto Repair, from 1976 to 2019.
Bruce was a member of the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church and the Moose Lodge in St. Ignace.
Bruce was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing softball. He was an avid bowler. Bruce was also a wonderful storyteller.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Davis; son, Bryan (Joni) Davis of Drummond Island, Michigan; daughters, Cindy Benson of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Deborah (Jason) Fountain of DeTour, and Regina (Ron) Davis of Gillette, Wyoming; grandchildren, Bryan (Polly) Davis Jr., Jenny Davis, Dustin Barbeaux, Melanie (Dan) Minta, Brittany Bawks, Anthony Babich, Michael Babich II, Gunnar Fountain, and Grant Fountain; great-grandchildren, Austen, Collins, Cole, Ty, and Zaviara; brothers, Gregory Davis of Gwinn, Michigan, and Evan (Carol) Davis of Drummond Island; sister, Mary Johnson of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sharline (Danny) Gallagher; and brother-in-law, Don (Peggy) Sutton.
Services will be held e on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Fine Arts Hall,(adjacent to the church), 245 Erie Street, DeTour Village, Michigan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in DeTour.
Memorials may be made to Harborview Assisted Living, P.O. Box 124, DeTour Village, Michigan 49725.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 19, 2019