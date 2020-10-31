1/1
Calvin William Odbert
1985 - 2020
Calvin William Odbert, 35, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born January 11, 1985 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to parents Anne Marie Wambach and Andrew William LaPonsie. Calvin was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He enjoyed reading, biking, listening to music, and sewing. Calvin is survived by his wife, Amber Odbert; parents, Anne Marie Wambach and Andrew William LaPonsie; Step Parent Patrick Buris; daughters Twyla Odbert, and unborn baby on the way; sister, Leigha Wambach; brothers, Daniel Wambach, and Tim Longnecker; grandparents, Twyla and Klawde Edward Filer, Jr., Joanne and Andy LaPonsie; best friend, Clifford Eugene Henry, Jr. Traditional Services will be Monday November 2, 2020 at 3:00pm until 5:00pm at the Cultural Center at 11 Ice Circle Chi Mukwa, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made out to Amber Odbert. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Cultural Center
