1/
Candice Lynne Dawson
1952 - 2020
Candice Lynne Dawson, age 67, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Candice was born on September 12, 1952, in Flint, Michigan. She graduated from Bendle High School with the class of 1969. She continued her education at John Wesley College earning her Bachelor of Business Administration. Later she earned her Master of Business Administration from Lake Superior State University.

Candice worked in accounts payable, she was a staff accountant in various CPA offices, and she was office manager at Famous Soo Locks Cruises. Candice had many achievements some of which are: First Financial Aid Director at Baker College in Flint, Michigan, Attained Certified Professional Secretary rating, Listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, and Inducted into Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Candice was very much involved in her community, including: Elementary, Middle School, and High School parent organizations, holding various offices and committee responsibilities in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, being the leader in the Grand Blanc School Strategic Planning Committee on Finances, Vision 2020 Community Planning Organization, Grand Blanc, MI, Chippewa County Historical Society, volunteering at the River of History Museum, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and International Antique Auto Club of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Candice was an avid reader who enjoyed counted cross stitch and going on road trips.

Candice is survived by her husband of 42 years: Joe Dawson; and her two sons: Joe Dawson, Jr. of Chicago, IL and William (Denise) Dawson and their son, Owen of Grayling, MI.

A private ceremony will be held for her family. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Her family would like to offer a special thank you to the McLaren Home Care and Hospice Staff and to the Chippewa County Health Department. Being an avid reader, Candice would want you to make any donations in her memory to your local library.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com.

Published in The Sault News on Jul. 24, 2020.
