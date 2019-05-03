|
Local businessman and long-time state employee, Carl R. Soblaskey, 92, of St. Ignace, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1926 in Allenville, to Adam and Edith (nee Wartella) Soblaskey. He graduated LaSalle High School in 1944. In 1993, he retired as Chief Bridge Operator of the Charlevoix lift bridge, after forty nine and half years of service with the State of Michigan. He started his career on the car ferries in St. Ignace, before the Mackinac Bridge was opened.
He is survived by his children: Deborah Holle, Stephen Soblaskey and fiancee Tami Erskine, and Marianne and Mike Bielat all of St. Ignace; his grandchildren, Laura and James Balars of Onekama , Paul and Melissa Holle of St. Ignace, Elizabeth Holle of Chicago, Patricia and David Sackett of St. Ignace, Kathleen and Randy Lee of St. Ignace and Stephen and Audrey Bielat of Menominee; and great-grandchildren, J.R., Chandler, Eric, Hailey, Oliver, and Asher. He is also survived by his two brothers and their families, Alfred and Sherrill Soblaskey of St. Ignace and William and Kay Soblaskey of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Helen; his infant daughter, Anne Catherine; brother, Robert; and sisters, Ella Belk and Judy Thedford.
A memorial service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Allenville on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 3, 2019