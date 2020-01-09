|
|
Carol Ann Fort, age 78, of De Tour, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a long
and courageous battle with cancer.
Carol Ann Adams was born July 29, 1941 in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, to Stanley
Adams and Sylvia (Wright) Adams.
Carol was raised in De Tour Village, Michigan, and graduated from De Tour High School
in 1959. On December 3, 1960, Carol married Frederick C. Keller Jr. and moved to
Fountain City, WI. Fritz and Carol had two children. They divorced in 1974. On July 29,
1986, Carol married David Fort in Winona, MN and resided in Stockton, MN and later
Lewiston, MN. Upon retirement in 2006, Carol and David moved to De Tour Village,
Michigan.
Carol loved to cook and was an excellent baker. She was known for her beautifully
decorated cookies and cakes and found joy in baking for neighbors, friends and family. She was an avid gardener throughout her life. Carol was also known for her sense of
humor and for making others laugh and smile.
Carol was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Fountain City, WI and later
joined Redeemer Lutheran Church in De Tour Village, MI. Carol found great joy and
friendship in her church family in De Tour.
Carol is survived by her husband, David Fort; children, Klaire (Tami) Keller of Abilene,
KS, Carmen (Paul) Kaufenberg of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Lindsay, Megan,
Nathan, Kelsey, and Charlie; four great-grandchildren; best friend and sister, Sandy
(Robert) Konings, De Tour, MI; and nephew, Bobby Konings.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Maynard Adams.
A celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Redeemer
Lutheran Church, 210 S. Superior, De Tour, with Reverend Donald Nemec officiating.
R. Galer Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 9, 2020