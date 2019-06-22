|
Carol Anne Wallis, age 76, of Pickford, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 16, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Laverne Anna (Kalupa) and Edward William Natharius.
Carol grew up in the Lansing Area of Michigan and graduated from Okemos High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University. While working one summer in Cedarville, Michigan, she met William ""Bill"" Frederick Wallis of Pickford, and on August 15, 1964, they were married in East Lansing. Carol and Bill made their home on his family's farm in Pickford. Carol taught school for a few years before they welcomed their first of seven children. To Carol, being a mom was the most important ""job"" she could ever wish to have. She raised her children with love, and once they were almost grown and had spread their wings, she returned to teaching where other children were blessed with her loving spirit as well. When she retired from teaching, she spent much of her time watching her grandchildren grow, helping care for them, and attending their school events.
Carol was an active member in the Pickford Presbyterian Church, where she served on the church Session, sang in the choir, participated in various Bible studies, and for several years was the director for Vacation Bible School.
Carol and Bill enjoyed attending sporting and school events of their children and grandchildren, and Carol traveled on several vacations with family and friends. Carol was an avid gardener and in recent years her additional hobbies included Book Club and challenging her grandchildren to intense Scrabble games. Since retirement, she developed a passion for quilting and became close friends with others in ""The Friendship Star Quilters"", traveling to quilting retreats and going on ""Shop Hops"" with them.
Carol is survived by her children, Jana (Walt) Franke of Traverse City, Bryce Wallis of Pickford, Amy (Jeff) Blumenthal of Ossineke, Darin (Ressie Stranaly) Wallis of Pickford, Julie (Jim) Izzard of Petoskey, Jill (Mike) Brown of Daggett, and Shaunna (Randy) MacDonald of Pickford; grandchildren, Connor, Colton, Cara, Caleb, Joel, Jared, Ava, Alexa, Ian (Bailee), Mia, Emma, Seth, Jack, Shane, Ethan, Morgan, Griffin, Ella, Eli, and Liam; brother-in-law and special friend, Jim Quinnell of Pickford; sisters-in-law, Ardith Bawks of Sault Ste. Marie, Ginny Wallis of Cadillac, Michigan, and June (Keller) Suberkropp of Sliver Lake, New Mexico.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; brother, Ed Natharius; sisters-in-law, Beth Quinnell and Judy Wallis; and brothers-in-law, Dale Bawks and Gerald Wallis.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pickford Presbyterian Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend John Ritchie officiating.
Burial will be at Cottle Cemetery in Marquette Township in Pickford, immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickford Presbyterian Church, 115 E. John Street, PO Box 266, Pickford, MI 49774.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 22, 2019