Carol Lynn Blair-Taheny went to be with the Lord on June 22nd, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Covid. Her husband was by her side.



Carol was born on July 21st, 1949 to Harvey Raymond Blair & Irene Ste. Germain Blaire, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan where she grew up with her three older sisters and close dear friends, the Worleys. The Soo Locks and Barbeau, on the banks of the Saint Mary's river, were her home.



As a young woman, she enlisted in the United States Air Force active duty and had many adventures. She loved the outdoors and traveling. Whether in the U.P., Yosemite, or the U.K., she brought her contagious smile wherever she went. Carol also earned an Associate degree in Science and worked as an X-Ray and Mammography technician in Sacramento and San Francisco. Carol rejoined the Air Force Reserves as part of the 940th Air Refueling Group in Sacramento where she met her friend, and later husband, Mike Taheny. They both retired from the 940th.



She was a dear friend to a great many. She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and cruising adventures. She loved children, dogs, crafting beautiful items as a true artisan, and bringing smiles and joy to others. To know Carol was to love her - from her fellow Michiganders, to her healthcare co-workers, her Pamakid running club companions, to her fellow service men and women, the Honor Flight veterans she served, to her prayer and sewing circles in Arizona where she and Mike had retired – Carol touched the lives of everyone around her. She made a huge impact on each person with the small gestures and kindnesses she bestowed on them.



She was deeply loved as a sister, cousin, aunt, friend, step-mom and Gramma. She was treasured and adored by Mike's four daughters, nine grandchildren, and large extended family. They will miss the precious time 'Gramma Carol' spent with each of them, and will carry her in their hearts, forever.



Carol is survived by her husband Michael J. Taheny, her step-daughters Ann Marie Taheny, Renee Gawrych (Jeff), Katie Kearns (Tony) and Jackie Grosu (Horia) and their children Andrew & Allison Seefeldt; Justin, Danny & Liam Gawrych; Parker & Jolie Kearns; and Noah & Nico Grosu; as well as by her brother Ray Blair (Sonya) and their children Sam, Riley, Sophie & Regan Blair. She is also survived by nephew Walton Paul Rogers Jr., nieces Annette Aguilar, Rhonda Noren (Mark), and Robin Belser, along with many grand nieces and nephews.



Carol is predeceased by her parents Irene and Raymond Blair; sisters - Margaret Rogers, Marian Penny, and Eileen Belser; nephew Kenneth Raymond Penney and niece Joann Leigh Smith.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank, or to your favorite pet rescue organization.



Prayers for those in need, in Carol's honor and memory, are also appreciated. She believed very strongly in the power of prayer.



Is she walking with Jesus now and watching over us all? "You betcha!"



All in-person celebrations will be postponed to a later date, however a virtual Celebration of Carol's life will be held soon. Family and Friends can check her Caringbridge site for details.

