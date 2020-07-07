1/1
Carole Jean
1933 - 2020
Carole Jean, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Hospice House of Chippewa County. Carole was born in Marquette, Mi on December 28, 1933. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Peterson and her parents Lyle and Gertrude Peterson.

Carole is joining her husband of 50 years, Jerry who preceded her in death on, August 7, 2005

Carole leaves behind to cherish her memory: Steve (Vicki) of Sault Ste. Marie, Mi, Karen (Cal) of Manchester, Ct, Ron of Savannah, Ga and Tom and his partner Jack of Escanaba, Mi. She also leaves her amazing grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Jean of Traverse City, Mi, Brian Jean of Sault Ste. Marie, Mi, Megan Jean of Traverse City, Mi, Michael (Taylor) Jean of Green Bay, Wi and her Great Granddaughter Logan Jean of Green Bay, Wi.

Carole loved to cook and bake, famous for her "Mrs. Jean's Beans" and her amazing chocolate chip cake. She loved her time with her friends playing bridge at the Country Club.

Carole was also involved in the War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years and was past President.

Carole and family were long time members of St. Mary's Pro Cathedral Parish, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Ladies Altar Society for many years.

Cremation has already taken place. Abiding by Carole's wishes there will be no services. Carole's family requests that any donations be sent in her memory to: Hospice House of Chippewa County 308 W 12th Sault Ste. Marie, Mi 49783. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com

Mom, we will miss you so much. You will always be in our hearts. We love you very much. Steve, Karen, Ron and Tom

Published in The Sault News on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Thinking of the entire Jean family as you mourn the passing of your dearest mom. I remember her fondly from many years back, supporting the St. Martys school functions. May her spirit soar into the universe at your dads side and your fondest memories bring many smiles.
Fred Bosbous
Friend
July 6, 2020
I will never forget Mrs. Jean. I have so many fond memories of her. Loving condolences to all she leaves behind. ❤
Karen Reattoir (Zabelka)
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I had the pleasure of meeting Carole once in Savannah and I have to say she raised some great children. Ron has been like a brother to me for the last 20 years. God's blessings to the whole family
David Moore
Friend
