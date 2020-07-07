Carole Jean, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Hospice House of Chippewa County. Carole was born in Marquette, Mi on December 28, 1933. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Peterson and her parents Lyle and Gertrude Peterson.
Carole is joining her husband of 50 years, Jerry who preceded her in death on, August 7, 2005
Carole leaves behind to cherish her memory: Steve (Vicki) of Sault Ste. Marie, Mi, Karen (Cal) of Manchester, Ct, Ron of Savannah, Ga and Tom and his partner Jack of Escanaba, Mi. She also leaves her amazing grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Jean of Traverse City, Mi, Brian Jean of Sault Ste. Marie, Mi, Megan Jean of Traverse City, Mi, Michael (Taylor) Jean of Green Bay, Wi and her Great Granddaughter Logan Jean of Green Bay, Wi.
Carole loved to cook and bake, famous for her "Mrs. Jean's Beans" and her amazing chocolate chip cake. She loved her time with her friends playing bridge at the Country Club.
Carole was also involved in the War Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years and was past President.
Carole and family were long time members of St. Mary's Pro Cathedral Parish, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Ladies Altar Society for many years.
Cremation has already taken place. Abiding by Carole's wishes there will be no services. Carole's family requests that any donations be sent in her memory to: Hospice House of Chippewa County 308 W 12th Sault Ste. Marie, Mi 49783. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Mom, we will miss you so much. You will always be in our hearts. We love you very much. Steve, Karen, Ron and Tom