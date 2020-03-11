|
Caroline Ann DePlonty, age 90, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at Medilodge – Sault Ste. Marie.
Caroline was born on November 26, 1929, in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan to the late Roy and Della (Schwingen) Cavanaugh. She was a graduate of Sault High School. Caroline was a member of the Dial-A-Ride Committee and the Altar Society at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. Caroline married Milton DePlonty on June 10, 1953, at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral. She enjoyed camping, fishing with Raye, and any and all road trips. More recently she enjoyed playing senior bingo.
Caroline is survived by her children: Annette (Wayne) King of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Ross (Marcie) DePlonty of Marquette, MI, and Laura (Larry) Hammock of Brimley, MI; her grandchildren: April (King) Emmons, Tina King, Grant Hammock, Amanda Burch, Josh Burch; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a son-in-law: Pat Burch; three sisters-in-law: Stella DePlonty, Annie (Wayne) Bottrell, and Teri DePlonty; a special friend of the family: Linda Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Milton DePlonty; and two children: Ruth Burch and Raye DePlonty.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP or Chippewa County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 11, 2020