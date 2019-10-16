|
|
Caroline Stella (Ygeal) Hank, age 91, of Goetzville, Michigan, died peacefully at her
home on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1928 in Stalwart, Michigan
to Carl and Stella (Wasnerich) Ygeal.
Caroline married Frederick Hank on October 12, 1946 in Goetzville, Michigan. They
spent their years together on their farm raising their two children, Benny and Frances.
Caroline and Fred took great pride in their home they built together by hand. Through
the years they enjoyed endless hunting experiences on local property as well as annual
moose hunting trips to Ontario, Canada. For several years, Caroline held the women's
state record with a 12 point buck she shot in 1979. She instilled a love of hunting and
the great outdoors to her family and the tradition still carries on today. Caroline spent many hours looking out her kitchen window watching wildlife cross
through her fields. She especially enjoyed springtime when she could spot fawns and
new life in her flower gardens. She was proud to be able to upkeep the family
Centennial barn and maintain a tidy home and yard. Caroline also enjoyed canning and
cooking meals with fresh vegetables from their garden and beef from their cattle. Her
favorite moments were spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She
loved spending the holidays with them at their homes. She was very proud of their
accomplishments and kept scrapbooks of all their pictures and newspaper clippings.
She jumped at the chance to show off these keepsakes to anyone who would stop by to
visit.
Caroline is survived by her son, Benny (Frances) Hank of Goetzville, Michigan and
daughter, Frances (Gary) Towle of Noblesville, Indiana; granddaughters; Vicki (Eric)
Puidokas, Melissa Towle, Carrie Towle, Jenni (Derek) O'Dell, Marci (Norman) Guild;
great-grandchildren, Zachary Lewis, Madison and Brayden O'Dell, Kennedy and Finley
Guild. She is also survived by one brother; Michael (Joanne) Ygeal of Livonia,
Michigan; and sister in law, Reta Ygeal of Linwood, Michigan.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Stella Ygeal, husband;
Frederick Joseph Hank, brothers; Stanley Ygeal and John (Dorothy) Ygeal, sisters;
Sophie (Harold) Elliot, Lottie (Anthony) Pokryfke, and Antoinette Rytarsik, brother in law;
Edward (Mary) Hank.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019,
at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 12841 E. Traynor Road, Goetzville, Michigan.
The funeral service will follow at 11:30 A.M.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Cemetery in Goetzville, Michigan,
immediately following the service. A luncheon will take place at the church hall after the
conclusion of the burial.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, where she was a
member. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 16, 2019