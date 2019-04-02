Carolyn Marie Staten, age 64, of Kincheloe, Michigan passed away Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital.

Carolyn was born in Ohio on January 13, 1955, the daughter of the late Delores (Howard). She graduated from Bay City Central High School, and earned her Bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University. She was nearing completion of her Master's degree from Capella University.

Carolyn loved to read, and collected flamingo, wolf, dolphin and nature memorabilia, and also had a large assortment of cookbooks.

She enjoyed listening to audio books while traveling in the car, country music, gardening, good food, and taking care of her many houseplants. She also enjoyed traveling and had one day hoped to visit New Orleans. She was a devoted mother, aunt, and grandmother.

Carolyn is survived by her children: Cynthia Staten of Kincheloe, MI, Jeremy Staten and his fiancé Casey Delong of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Trula Melinda Todd Staten of Nevada, and Stephanie Staten of Nevada; six grandchildren that she raised as her children: Paul Diaz Gonzalez of South Dakota, Rosa Diaz Gonzalez of Nevada, Carolina Diaz Gonzalez of Texas, Ramido Staten of Big Rapids, MI, and Carlos Staten and Marlon Staten both of Kincheloe, Michigan; and a grandson: Dominick James Staten. Carolyn is also survived by a brother: Thomas O'Bell Winn of Saginaw, Michigan; and a sister: Lisa Crouch of Arkansas, and nephews; Josh Crouch of Las Vegas, Matthew Crouch of Las Vegas, DJ Crouch, of Illinois, Storm Crouch of Illinois, and David Crouch of Illinois.

Gone too soon.

If there was ever a definition of the word, momma, surely my mother would be in that definition. She gave of herself continuously without expectation to her 4 children and 6 grandchildren whom she loved as though she herself had brought them into this world herself. In her heart, we all found a place we could call home and everyday as her children was a gift from the Living God. Momma the anguish that comes from losing you words can never express. Nor can the love between mother and children ever be truly defined when it came to you. A bushel a peck and a hug around the neck. Words only a momma would know how to give. We love you momma. Please rest in peace.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Staten; and her mother: Delores Howard, and her great-grandma Gertrude of Standish, Michigan who raised Carolyn for 12 years until she passed away.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home.

A public memorial will be held in her honor on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Well Assembly of God at 4867 W Curtis St, Kincheloe, MI 49788 at 7:30 p.m. The church is located near the Kinross Co-op.

Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 2, 2019