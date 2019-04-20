|
Carolyn Theresa Dumback, age 76, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on April 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Pickford, surrounded by her children. She was born on June 21, 1942 in Barbeau, Michigan, to Nelson and Victoria (Bouvet) LaJoie.
Carolyn grew up in Barbeau and attended Loretto Catholic Central High School in Sault Ste. Marie. On February 27, 1960, she married Vernon Walter Dumback at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau. They made their home on the Dumback Farm and ran the dairy farm together.
Carolyn made many wedding cakes for local newlyweds, and also turned her talents to photography, doing over 150 weddings.
She worked Saturdays as a store clerk at Wilcox's Grocery while raising her children. She later worked at McDonalds as a cashier, enjoying meeting new people and working with her daughter-in-law. For many years, she helped her parents run Vicki's Ceramics, creating many wonderful ceramic pieces herself.
Carolyn's favorite job was being a mother to her five children. She made many of their clothes and blankets when they were in elementary school, and she grew and canned all of the family's fruits and vegetables. She had a wonderful raspberry patch that she made raspberry jam and many pies from. She enjoyed being a Grandma even more, making Monster Cookies for them at Christmas and baby blankets for each of their births.
Carolyn was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau. She met once a month with her "Church Ladies" to celebrate birthdays, never wanting to miss out on a good party with the ladies. She also enjoyed her week-day morning McDonalds Coffee Club, always working her appointments around them, so she did not miss time with her friends.
Carolyn loved decorating for Christmas and baking cookies and fruit cakes to share. She enjoyed gardening in her rose and flower beds. She also was an avid quilter, which she often did with her daughters. She made sure that each child and every grandchild received a special one. Over the years she enjoyed collecting many Precious Moments and Polish Dishes.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Albert (Kathleen) Dumback, Mark (Kathy) Dumback, and Brad (Maggie) Dumback all of Sault Ste. Marie; daughters, Kim (Willie) Sauro of Sault Ste. Marie and Tracy (Dan) Rye of Pickford; grandchildren, Katie (Chad) LaVictor, Stephanie (Walt) Komarnizki, Matt (Kelsey Smith) Sauro, Chelsea Sauro, Stacy (Jeremy) Moniz, Davis (Nicole) Rye, Dylan (Angela) Rye, Ethan Anderson, Cory Veihdeffer, Brandon (Hadley Reed) Dumback, AJ (Dana) Howland, and Paul Howland; great-grandchildren, Raylend, Hayden, Jayce, Evan, Carter, Ella, Jayde, Jackson, Kenton, Aiden, and a new great-grandbaby due in September; brother, Wayne (Barb) LaJoie of Rochester, Minnesota.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vern, of 51 years; her parents; brother, Jim LaJoie; and grandson, Marko Howland.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7:30 p.m. with a prayer service and video tribute at 7:30 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan, 24549 S. M-129, Pickford, MI. Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4585 E 15 Mile Road in Barbeau. There will also be visitation on Tuesday at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the E.U.P, or Road to Recovery.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 20, 2019