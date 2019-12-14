|
HANSEN, Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) 1924 - 2019 Formerly of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, passed away at home in Cumming, GA on December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, Charles Owen Alvey and Matilda Wendling Alvey, her sister Frances, brother Owen and great grandchildren Jeffrey Fontenot and Peyton Fontenot.
Betty moved to the Sault from Henderson, KY in 1946 after her marriage to John Hansen Sr. of Sault Ste. Marie. Life in the "S00" came to include a family of five children. She was an active member of St. Joseph's parish for many years and worked in office management for retail and several moving and storage businesses. Betty was a member of the local BPW, and held offices in the local organization, including the position of President. Betty also enjoyed bowling, berry picking, camping, picnics, concerts and plays with her friends and family. She was loved and admired for her many talents including knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking,
Betty is survived by her children John Hansen (late Anne) (special friend and partner Kathy Montgomery), Cathy Hope (partner Becky Murphy), Mary Desrosiers (Richard), Pat Larson (Curtis), and Michael Hansen (Wendy). Also surviving are grandchildren Jeannette Hansen Wiens, Sarah Hansen Fontenot, Christopher Hope, Robert Hope, Jason Hope, Daniel Ryan, Fiske, Kati Hudson Leon, Kelly Hudson Hart, Kristin Hansen Franklin, Adam Hansen, Amber May, and Scott Griep, nineteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. We have all lost a wonderful role model.
Arrangements are not final at this time, but interment will take place at a later date at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 14, 2019