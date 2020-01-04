Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's ProCathedral Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Gervais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. Gervais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine L. Gervais Obituary
Catherine L. Gervais of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan went to be with her Lord on Wednesday
January 1, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital after complications from a long illness.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 68 years Marcel J. Gervais in a true marriage of the
heart. Her children, daughter Deborah K. (Richard) Prins of Alabama; a son Gary J. (Karen
Bishop) Gervais of Michigan; a daughter Marcella A. (Kenneth Stephens) Gervais of Michigan
and a son Eugene A. (Sue) Gervais of Florida; also survived by her grand children Jennifer
Prins, Andrew Bammert, Michelle Gervais, James Gervais and Jessica Gervais plus numerous
nieces and nephews and cousins. Catherine will be always remembered for her ready laugh and
loving ways.
Visitation will be held 5:00pm until 7:00pm Monday January 6, 2020 at Clark Bailey
Newhouse Funeral Home with prayers at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am
Tuesday January 7, 2020 at St. Mary's ProCathedral Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal
as Celebrant. Final resting place will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens later this spring. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -