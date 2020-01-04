|
Catherine L. Gervais of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan went to be with her Lord on Wednesday
January 1, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital after complications from a long illness.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 68 years Marcel J. Gervais in a true marriage of the
heart. Her children, daughter Deborah K. (Richard) Prins of Alabama; a son Gary J. (Karen
Bishop) Gervais of Michigan; a daughter Marcella A. (Kenneth Stephens) Gervais of Michigan
and a son Eugene A. (Sue) Gervais of Florida; also survived by her grand children Jennifer
Prins, Andrew Bammert, Michelle Gervais, James Gervais and Jessica Gervais plus numerous
nieces and nephews and cousins. Catherine will be always remembered for her ready laugh and
loving ways.
Visitation will be held 5:00pm until 7:00pm Monday January 6, 2020 at Clark Bailey
Newhouse Funeral Home with prayers at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am
Tuesday January 7, 2020 at St. Mary's ProCathedral Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal
as Celebrant. Final resting place will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens later this spring. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020