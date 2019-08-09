|
Catherine Sue Teeple of Brimley, Michigan passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital. Catherine was born December 15, 1949 in Bay Mills, Michigan the daughter of Edmund and Beulah Teeple.
Cathy worked as a legal secretary for State Farm Insurance for 28 years.
She is survived by a son Brandon Teeple of Brimley, Michigan; 2 sisters Maxine (Bob) Jerman and Regina (Rocky) Hudson; 2 brothers Eugene (Faye) Teeple and Michael (Laura) Teeple of Traverse City, MI; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Cathy is predeceased by her mother Beulah Teeple and father Edmund Teeple; 2 brothers Gary Teeple and Leonard Teeple.
Visitation will be held 6-9 p.m. on Friday August 9, 2019 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 noon at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church with Brother John Hascall as Celebrant. Final resting place will be in Mission Hill Cemetery. Donations to help the family with final arrangements would be appreciated.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 9, 2019