|
|
Major Cecil L. Byrd USAF, 97, of Sault Ste. Marie, died August 27, 2019, in War Memorial
Hospital following a brief illness.
Cecil was born August 23, 1922 in Polo, Illinois. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 and
flew 77 combat missions during World War II. Upon his discharge he served as an Illinois State
Trooper for seven years. Cecil later returned to active duty with United States Air Force and
was assigned to Kincheloe Air Force Base in 1958. In 1963-64 he served as a military advisor
in Vietnam. During his years of service, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air
Medal and other military honors. Cecil retired from active duty in August 1967 and he and his
family lived for several years on the shores of Lake Huron outside of Detour Village. Cecil and
his wife later moved to the Petoskey and Harbor Springs area. In 2016 they moved to McKinley
Manor in Sault Ste. Marie.
Cecil is survived by his wife LaVerne C. (Becker) Byrd of Sault Ste. Marie. They were married
in 1950 and were blessed with nearly 70 years together. He is also survived by son Jeffrey T.
(Janet) Byrd of Amissville, VA; daughter Jeri-Ann (John) Sherry of Sault Ste. Marie; grandsons
Jared T. Byrd of Lansing, MI; James E. Sherry of Dallas, TX; John P. Sherry of Toronto, ONT;
and granddaughter Brianna (Daniel) Markowitz of Haymarket, VA.
Cecil will be laid to rest in a private military ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in
Washington, D.C. at a later date.
The Byrd and Sherry families wish to thank Dr. Thilak Chander, other attending physicians and
staff of War Memorial Hospital and the staff of McKinley Manor for their kindness and care.
Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Cecil L. Byrd was a pilot. We wish him "Blue Skies".
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 31, 2019