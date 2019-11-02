Home

Charles Edward Nairn Obituary
Charles Edward Nairn, 93, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday October 31,
2019 at Freighterview Assisted Living. Charles was the former head librarian at Lake Superior
State University and was a Lay Minister for various locations. He enjoyed writing, painting,
and winter sports. Charles is survived by his three sons Stephen (Barbara) Nairn of Plainfield,
New Jersey, Michael Nairn of Spencer, Massachusetts, Ronald (Kathy) Nairn of Sterling
Heights, Michigan; two daughters Elizabeth Nairn of Glendale, California, and Barbara (Ed
Bouve) Nickell of Saranac, Michigan. Also surviving Charles are his two brothers Harold
Nairn of Columbus, and Harry Nairn; and ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Charles is pre deceased by his wife Margaret P. Nairn, parents William and Harriet Nairn, and
brother Bernard Nairn. There will be no public services but a private burial for family in
Akron, Ohio. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 2, 2019
