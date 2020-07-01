Charles Maurice "Charlie" Collins, age 62, of Cedarville, Michigan, died peacefully on June 23, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Cedarville, surrounded by his family. He was born in Dr. Blue's office on Cedarville Bay on August 20, 1957 to George Thomas and Mary Margaret (Carr) Collins.
Charlie was a resident of Cedarville and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Charlie received a unique education by
starting school each fall in Cedarville, and being from a resort family, he and his family left for Florida
each November and he continued his schooling in Florida until April 1st when he and his family would
return to the school in Cedarville, from which he graduated in 1976. After graduation, he assisted his
father, George, in operating the Spring Lodge in Cedarville which was built by his grandfather, Charles
Collins, in the 1930's. Charlie was loved by all of the Spring Lodge customers through the years as he
took time to visit with them, made sure their minnow buckets were full, and kept their boats ready for
fishing and sightseeing in the islands.
Charlie enjoyed riding his Harley, his Wednesday afternoons with "the boys", many happy times with
friends at various places in the Les Cheneaux Islands, boating in the islands and on over to Mackinac,
reading The Detroit News in his car each morning at the Hessel Marina in recent years, deep sea fishing
in Florida where he spent his winters, and enjoying time with his Florida friends.
Charlie was a member of the Broward County Sheriff's Advisory Council and The Merganser Duck
Camp.
Charlie is survived by his daughter Jillian Collins (Davin) Salo of Rudyard, MI; son Kyle Dutcher of
Lexington, MI; stepchildren Lisa (Greg) Bohn of Cedarville, and Clay (Elizabeth) Carrington of Park
City, UT; grandchildren Hadlee Carol Salo, and Walker and Sloan Carrington; sisters Mary (John) Russo
of Vero Beach, FL, and Connie (Bill) Grace of Goodrich, MI; brothers George (Cathy) Collins of Stuart,
FL, and Jimmy Collins of Myrtle Beach, SC; Uncle Lynn "Punk" (Tammy) Carr of DeTour, MI;Aunt
Shirley Collins of Melbourne, FL and Aunt Mary Ann Carr of Cedarville; a very special friend Janet
Carrington of Cedarville and Ft. Lauderdale; and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father George Collins; mother Mary Carr Collins; stepmother Betty
Collins; sister Kathy Collins McCall; and brother Richard Collins.
A public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1 form 4-7pm and Thursday, July 2nd from 10-11:30am at
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford. A procession to Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville will begin at 11:30am
for a graveside funeral service at 12 noon.
Memorials can be made to the Les Cheneaux Ambulance Auxiliary, P.O. Box 453, Hessel, MI 49745,
McLaren Hospice, 761 Lafayette, Cheboygan, MI 49721 or Hospice of the EUP, 308 West 12th Ave., Sault
Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the
family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
