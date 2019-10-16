|
|
Charlotte Marie Firack, age 90, of DeTour, Michigan, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and entered into her eternal heavenly home with Jesus her Lord and
Savior. She was born on July 11, 1929, in Sault Ste. Marie, to Edward Joseph and Mary Jane
(Moore) Hank.
Charlotte grew up in the Eastern Upper Peninsula living in Barbeau, Stalwart, Goetzville,
DeTour, and Pickford, where she graduated from Pickford High School with the class of 1947.
After high school, she worked in Sault Ste. Marie at Woolworths, Montgomery Wards, and
Gamble Robinson stores. She worked for Michigan Bell as a telephone operator. She met John
Firack, when he returned home from his tour with the United States Army. Their marriage on
December 20, 1952 at the Pickford United Methodist Church was witnessed by Henry Fierek
and Lorraine Hank. They made their home in Goetzville.
Charlotte was a member of the Raber Baptist Church and the Union Presbyterian Church in
DeTour. Charlotte was famous for her raspberry patch with over 600 plants. She enjoyed customers
who came from all over the country to purchase her carefully grown raspberries. Charlotte also
loved cooking and baking. Some of the family favorites were her wonderful cream puffs,
chocolate pies, and German chocolate cake. She also enjoyed gardening and listening to big
band music. She played the trumpet and was very excited to buy her sister Virginia, her first
saxophone with Charlotte's first paycheck.
Charlotte is survived by her sons, David (DiAnn) Firack of Pickford and Daniel (Rosemarie)
Firack of DeTour; grandchildren, Jason (Dee Dee) Firack, Joshua (Caryn Royer) Firack, Mary
(Deryk) Lazarz, Renetta (Harry) Ingleson, Nachelle Sobel; grea-grandchildren, Alec Firack, Ian
Firack, Teryn Firack, Elizabeth Firack, Brett Warner, and Mattie Warner; great-great-grandson,
Jaidyn Warner, longtime companion Michael Ferguson; sisters, Virginia (Jack) Dorrien of
Midland and Lorraine (Wilbert) Schremp of Brimley, Michigan; brother Louis Hank of Sault Ste.
Marie; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Fierek of DeTour. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, John Firack; daughter, Beverly Ann Firack;
sisters-in-law, Betty Hank, Judy Hank, Helena Fireck, Ann Huyck, Stella Olmstead, Elvina
Firack, and Katherine Burns; brothers-in-law, Theodore Fireck, Lawrence Firack, Ralph
Olmstead, Henry Fierek Frank Huyck, and Robert Burns.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. at the Union
Presbyterian Church in DeTour. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in
Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Chippewa County Community Foundation for the
John A. and Charlotte M. Firack Family Memorial Scholarship in memory of Beverly Ann Firack,
P.O. Box 1979, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 16, 2019