Christopher Alan joined the John and Jami Engle family April 15, 1981. Born in
Petoskey, Michigan and welcomed with great love into big families on both sides. His
spirit escaped on April 20, 2020, while at home where his direct Engle forebearers lived
for 7 generations. Chris operated with sharp intelligence, severe wit and enduring
compassion, making smiles come to those with whom he shared kindness throughout
his life. The proud love Chris embraced for his family is an outstandingly superior
healing force. If self-sacrifice is a contest, Chris was a competitor, he made sure to be
there when needed. Christopher's trail into the infinite hereafter, recently blazed by his
Mother, Father, Uncle Chuck and others, is yet to be travelled by siblings, Ian, Luke,
Mary Ellen and Jacob Engle. Niece Brooke, as well as nephews Zachary and Kevin
Conklin, are burgeoning adults dialed into the love frequency and example set by Uncle
Chris.
After attending Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Chris went on to acquire a
Bachelor's degree in Science with specialization in International Economic Development
from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he wrestled with an elite
crew for the Hokies from 2002 through 2004. Upon returning to northern Michigan, he
was a spiritual warrior occupying time as a woodworker, inventor, and lyricist; a single
man who found his way with an adept recognition of humanity. The best Christopher's
ancestors had to offer was recognizable in him, illuminating a pride in his demeanor, as
one guided by providence and driven by faith.
Services will be Saturday, May 9 at 11am, through the FB Page for Holy Childhood of
Jesus Church in Harbor Springs, click the following link to join remotely:
https://www.facebook.com/cclcparishes/.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 1, 2020