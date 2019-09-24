|
Christabel Mattson, age 101, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019, at her home. She was one of 12 children being the second oldest.
Chris was born on April 5, 1918, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Alex and Naomi (McPherson) Vert the second oldest of twelve children. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1936. While in high school, she was the captain of her basketball team. She was a life member and very involved at the First Church of Christ. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. Through the years, she worked in many different places around Sault Ste Marie including: Edison Sault, Booth Brothers Transportation, Sault Polyclinic, The Adoption Agency, the Treasury Office, The Court House for Judge Henderson, the selective service office, Kincheloe Air Base, and retired from the Corp of Engineers, where she worked in the tower.
Chris is survived by her children: Judy Luoma, Gary Mattson, and John F. (Margaret Nurmi) Mattson; four grandchildren: Tom, Jill, John and Bob; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Ross (Judy) Vert, Ralph (Wilma) Vert, Harry (Karen) Vert; her sister: Mary Lou (Dave) Weir; and sister-in-law: Shirley Vert.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: John E. "Rich" Mattson; brothers: Sam, Calvin "Cal", Alex "Bud", Carl, and Jack Vert; and sisters: Eva Lanham and Shirley Jergler.
A graveside committal service was held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 24, 2019