Claire (Authier) MacDonald
1937 - 2020
New London, NH - Claire (Authier) MacDonald died peacefully in Concord, NH on July 28, 2020, at the age of 83.

Claire was born on February 19, 1937 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts to Raymond and Cora (Trahan) Authier, and grew up on Martha's Vineyard in a large family with many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the island. As a child she loved swimming at the local beaches with her sisters. She married Kenneth MacDonald (originally of Hessel, MI) in 1963, and together they raised three sons. In the early years of their family life, they lived throughout the United States, including Norfolk, VA, Cape Canaveral, FL, Kansas City, MO, Jacksonville, FL, Pass Christian, MS, Ponce, PR, Washington D.C., Rochester, NY, Detroit MI, and Seattle, WA. She settled in New London with her family in 1976. Claire was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and made the safety, well-being, and happiness of her family the central mission of her life. She was a talented cook, always providing hearty home cooked meals that established the kitchen table as the center of the home, and fueled many family conversations and lasting memories.

Claire loved music, playing the violin as a child, the piano for many years of her adult life, and teaching beginning piano students for several years. She also enjoyed painting, collecting dolls, and knitting, especially any opportunity to knit a sweater for a new grandchild or great grandchild. Claire was an active volunteer with the New London Hospital Auxiliary for many years, and was always the first to lend a hand to neighbors and friends in need.

Claire is predeceased by her parents, Raymond Authier of Hyannis, MA, and Cora (Trahan Authier) Spencer of Bourne, MA, and a sister Shirley McBroom of Tucson, AZ. Surviving family members include her husband of 57 years, Kenneth MacDonald, of New London, and three sons, Robert MacDonald (Susan) of Meredith, NH, Jonathan MacDonald (Patricia) of Goffstown, NH, and Daniel MacDonald (Lisa) of Mashpee, MA, and her sisters Eileen Suitor of Pfugerville, TX, Janet Frink of Falmouth, MA and Victoria Peters of West Barnstable, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ian MacDonald, Tristan MacDonald, Alyssa and Maria MacDonald, and her great granddaughter Arie Leonard-MacDonald, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in West Part Cemetery, on County Road just south of Page Rd, New London. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Sault News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Part Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
I go by your house often and think of you and Ken. I remember the last time I stopped and you fixed a nice lunch for us. I am sorry to hear of Claire’ s death. Ken, take care
Betty Herrick
Neighbor
July 30, 2020
Ken, Dan, Robert and Jon we are so sorry to hear of Claire's passing. So many memories of the musical trips we took with our boys. Such a caring, sweet person. We will miss her. Hugs to you all.

Dick and Sue Cushing
Friend
July 30, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to Ken and the entire MacDonald Family. We have enjoyed many fond memories with you all. Praying for comfort and peace. The Chaffee Family
Deena and Craig Chaffee
Friend
July 30, 2020
Ken, Robert, Jon & Dan, so very sorry to learn of Claire's passing. She was such a generous, kind and gentle woman. We treasure the wonderful memories of music, meals and many laughs shared together. Carol, Marc & Craig Fraley
Carolyn Fraley
Friend
July 30, 2020
Condolences to all the family. New London will miss her.
Robert Cricenti
Friend
