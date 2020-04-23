|
Clarence Dean Rye, born February 7th, 1936, went to be with his Lord on April 16th, 2020.
Dean was born to Hank and Marion Rye of Pickford, MI. He grew up with two sisters, Margaret and Sharyn, and a brother, Reginald. Dean loved his large extended family and fondly told countless stories about growing up in Pickford. He leaves his dear brother Reg and wife Ruthanne Rye.
In High School Dean excelled in baseball, basketball and track. He was part of Pickford's first track team; the program then won 27 consecutive U.P. Finals. He attended Lake Superior State College where he captained the basketball team and set scoring and assist records. He set track records in the mile and two mile that stood for decades. In 1956 he won the Cliff Everett Award for Athlete of the Year and was later inducted into the LSSU Hall of Fame.
Dean became a Michigan State Trooper, earning the title Sgt. Detective in 1969. Eventually he landed at the Petoskey Post and was commended for solving many area crimes. He retired after 27 years and became Chief of Police of Harbor Springs in 1983, a job he enjoyed for 12 years. Later he worked as a traffic investigator for the State. He retired in his late 70's.
Dean married Willa Harrison, his high school sweetheart, in 1957. They had three daughters. Dean and Willa enjoyed camping, travelling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and boating, and shared these loves with their family. They were married 45 years before Willa's death in 2003. Dean leaves: Daughter Kari (Steve) Tippett; granddaughter Stephanie (David) Olson (great grandkids Brady, Audrey and Claire), granddaughter Erin (Josh) Medley (great grandkids Alex and Abigail) and granddaughter Emily (Ryan) Frisbie / Daughter Lisa (Terry) Ernst; granddaughter Colin (AJ) Smith, and granddaughter Carrie Ernst and Robert Bartush (great grandson Regi) / Daughter Jennifer (Scott) Clancy; grandson Dan and girlfriend Emily Breithaupt, and granddaughter Sarah and boyfriend Collin Zimmerman.
Dean married Jane Roussin in 2007. They lived in Harbor Springs and spent their winters in Florida. They enjoyed many a spirited game of cards, attended school sporting events, and were constant companions. Dean leaves Jane and her two sons and their families: Robert (Brooke) Maki and Jacob, Savanah and Logan; and Jason (Kayla) Roussin and Isaac.
He leaves his dear in-laws Alex and Penny Harrison and Judy and Ted Jarvie, along with numerous unnamed nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he cherished.
Dean loved deer and bird hunting, sports, gardening, playing poker, kids, animals, fresh sweet corn and ice cream. Despite his many accomplishments he was humble. He was widely known in the community and his sense of humor and easygoing nature made him a friend to all. We were so very lucky to be able to call him ours.
A memorial service will be held for all to attend at a date yet to be determined. We will publish details on service time and place as well as memorial donations as soon as possible.
Arrangements are in the care of Stone Funeral Home, Inc. of Petoskey, Michigan.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 23, 2020