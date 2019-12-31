|
|
The Ward family are sad to announce the passing of our father Clarence Sylvester Ward Jr. from
Waterford, Michigan on Wednesday December 18, 2019.
Clarence was born May 1st 1943 in Battle Creek MI to parents Clarence Silvester Ward Sr. and Evelyn (Strickland) Ward. Clarence started work as a teen, working for his father as a brick and block mason. Clarence graduated from Charlotte High School in 1960 and attended Michigan State University to study mathematics and physics. During his first year, he changed paths, leaving Michigan State University to pursue his true love and passion, beginning the path that would dominate his career when he began his first apprenticeship.
For the next few years Clarence acquired Journeyman's cards in Pattern and Model Making, Machinist
and Machine Builder. While developing his trade, he continued to work at Motor Wheel, Lans
Corporation and Teaching at Lansing Community. He eventually took a management position at Lans
Corporation. Clarence then took a management job with Olofsson Corporation in Grand Ledge MI. In
1979, Clarence moved his family to Sault Ste. Marie MI to open a new branch for the Olofsson
Corporation, moving into the role of Executive vic-president, growing the company to one of the largest
employers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. This role afforded him the opportunity to be an active
member in community service organizations, economic development organizations and grow his passion
of supporting upcoming trades professionals through his partnership with the Sault Area Skill Center and
community colleges to support various skilled trade apprenticeships. This continued until the mid-80's
when he struck out on his own to open his own business Fabricor until the early 90's.
Clarence eventually moved to the Detroit area to continue working in his chosen trade where he spent a
total of 56 years until his passing on Wednesday December 18
th 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
Hospital in Pontiac Michigan.
Clarence is survived by his 3 children Son Michael (Lillianna) Ward of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; Son
Brian Ward of Decatur, Michigan and Daughter Rebecca "Becky" (Rory) Goodwin of Au Gres, Michigan.
Clarence is also survived by his 9 Grand Children and 5 Great Grand Children.
Our Dad will be remembered not only for his great wisdom and knowledge, but for his spirituality,
kindness, integrity, generosity, compassion, perseverance, love of his family and his occasional
stubbornness.
We Love you Dad and will never forget the lessons you have taught us; we miss you so much.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 31, 2019