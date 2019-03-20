|
Cleda LaFaver, 86, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Monday March 18, 2019 at her daughter and son in laws home surrounded by family. She was born January 11, 1933 in Pickford, Michigan.
Cleda enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved her flower garden and sitting in the sunshine.
Cleda spent most of her time with family drinking good coffee and sharing laughs.
Cleda is survived by her sons Clinton LaFaver III, Kenneth (Linda) LaFaver, Michael LaFaver, and son in law Richard Packer and her daughter Cheryl (Tom) Rapson. She is also survived by her brother Howard (Mary) Keiser and thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband Clinton LaFaver, Jr. a daughter Cleda Packer; parents Leo and Dorothy Keiser; her sister Dorothy (Merrill Payment and a brother Leo Keiser.
At the request of Cleda there will be no services held. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Cleda may be given to Hospice of the EUP. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 20, 2019