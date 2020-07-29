Clement A. Rose, 86, of Traverse City, formerly Marquette, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Munson Hospice House.
Clem was born on January 18, 1934 in Gould City, MI to the late Royal "Roy" and Lillian (O'Neil) Rose. He was a 1952 graduate of Loretto Catholic Central High School in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Clem served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957, working his way to Corporal in two years and earned a sharp shooter and good conduct medal.
Clem married the former Lyla L. Bater on May 26, 1979 in Marquette. He raised his family in Engadine, MI, moving to Marquette in 1974. Clem's job required him to travel. He spent his career in telecommunications, working as a technician for AT&T.
Clem was formerly a parishioner of St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette and most recently of Immaculate Conception in Traverse City. Gardening was a great hobby of his that brought him and others much happiness. He was a true blue, no matter what, until the end, Lions fan, Tigers fan, Red Wings Fan and Michigan Fan. Clem was an all-round sports loving guy. He was an athlete and particularly loved baseball and bowling. While playing for the Loretto Angels in 1952 he proudly pitched a no hitter against Cedarville. He continued to play baseball in the U.S. Army and on men's league in the Naubinway area.
Clem never knew a stranger and he could talk to anyone about anything, even if he had just met them. He made sure that the animals that showed up in his yard were well fed. Clem loved babies and children, most of all loved his family and any family gathering he could get to, weddings, reunions, 4th of July or Labor Day. He lovingly, faithfully and loyally cared for his 'Babe" (Lyla) through 41 years of a God centered, well-lived marriage.
Clem was selfless, always offering and willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He enjoyed researching genealogy, was an avid reader and story teller, both in
person and had a gift of putting his thoughts down on paper. He was never content sitting down, always on the move, doing something and always happily whistling while he worked. Clem also loved cooking, especially for his family when they came to visit.
Clem is survived by his wife Lyla L. Rose of Traverse City; children, Walter (Brenda) Gildersleeve of Grand Rapids, MI, Karla Siegwart of Sault Ste. Marie, Patricia (Steven) Nelson of Manistee, MI, Christie (Jerry) Overland of Newberry, MI, Melissa (Frederick) Rose-Killips of Sault Ste. Marie, Timothy Rose of Naubinway, Amy (Kurt) Perron of Brimley, MI and David (Krista) Rose of Escanaba, MI; step-children, Deborah (Michael) Berger of Marquette, David (Jessica) Channing of Ojai, CA, Julie Alquist of Iron Mountain, MI, Paula (Jon) Pryor of Iron Mountain and Michele (Don) DeShazo of Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Rebecca Rose, Christopher Clement Rose, Michael Rose, Eva Perron, Isabelle Rose Perron, Willem Perron, Autumn Cora Rose, Timothy Rose II, Hunter Killips, Gregory Overland, Calix Overland, Jill Bronson, Kylee (Jeffrey) Lietzke, Joshua Nelson, Joel (Sarah) Dykgraaf, Walter Siegwart, Lianna Gildersleeve, Kenneth Gildersleeve, Brian (Lydia) Berger, Kimberly (Bill) Navarre, Benjamen Berger, Samara Berger, Jared Alquist, Miles (Erica) Alquist, Sophia DeShazo, Oliva DeShazo and Abigail Rose DeShazo; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon (Ruthann) Johnson of Engadine; sister, Virginia DeLong of Nashville, MI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Clem was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Clement Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Peter Cathedral with Rev. Jernej Sustar officiating. A graveside service will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette at 2 p.m. An outdoor reception will follow.
