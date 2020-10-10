Connie Lee Howland, age 74, of Brooksville, Florida, died on October 4, 2020 in Brooksville. She was born on May 9, 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to parents Alcide Baker and Alberta Penman.
Connie grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and attended Sault Schools. She married William Sisk and they had two children together. After they separated, she married Alex Howland on July 21, 1973. They had one child together. She worked for Edge of the Wood for several years in the 1980's. She later worked at Kmart for several years before working with Marie's Pastries for several more years. Connie and Alex would travel and wintered in Brooksville, Florida for ten years during their retirement. They moved down to Florida full time in the fall of 2019.
Connie was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan.
Connie enjoyed crafting, camping, reading, planting flowers, and playing boardgames with her granddaughter, Arleita. She loved spending time with her dog Ginger. Christmas was her favorite time of year.
Connie is survived by her children, Kathleen Gannon of Goodrich, Michigan, Steven Howland of Texas, and Sarah (Howard) Huff of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; grandchildren, James, Ian, and Paul Gannon, Hazel Howland, and Arleita Huff; and sisters Shirley (Dave) Payne of Xenia, Ohio and Bonnie (Leroy) Earl of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Alex Howland and her infant son William Sisk.
Services will be held Tuesday, October 13th at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S M-129, Pickford, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.