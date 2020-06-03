Cory Allan Prideaux, son of Bonnie Prideaux and Al Prideaux (deceased), passed away in his sleep at his home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He is survived by his sister Christa Prideaux of North Carolina.

Cory was born June 19,1979 in Sault, Ontario, but was raised in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. He attended Sault Michigan Public Schools, He played on various hockey teams from age 8 to 18. After graduation he worked in construction doing drywall, residential and commercial painting, and roofing in Farmington, Hills, Sault, Michigan and Sault, Ontario.



Some of his favorite things were playing guitar, playing pool, bike riding, taking long walks, listening to music, and summer bonfires in his backyard. He enjoyed keeping an aquarium of tropical fish. He had a quick wit and sense of humor.



Cremation will take place at O'Sullivan Funeral Home in Sault, Ontario. His ashes will be buried in Sault Michigan at Riverside Cemetery next to his dad. Grave site services will be held at a later date.

