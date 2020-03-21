|
Curtis D. Parker, a well-known beloved associate of Parker Ace Hardware and
long-time resident of Sault Sainte Marie, MI passed unexpectedly with his wife and
family at his side on March 17, 2020 at the age of 65.
Curt was born August 11, 1954 in Big Rapids, Michigan and moved to Sault Sainte
Marie Michigan his Senior year of high school when his father began the family
business of Parker Hardware. He resided in Marquette MI as a steel worker then
worked on a maritime boat out of Traverse City, Michigan. He began working at
the hardware store in 1976 where he was part of the management team. Curt
enjoyed golf with his golf buddies, the Legends of the Fairway (Timmy, Ski, Lee
and Ralphie) every Monday for the past 40 years. He also loved bowling and
participating in many bowling tournaments. His infectious smile and laughter that
we all loved will be greatly missed by many.
Curt is survived by his wife, Teresa "Lynn" Parker (née Beard); his father-in-law
and mother -in-law, Gary M. (Kathy) Beard, his blended family of five sons; son
and daughter-in-law, Matthew (Abbie) Parker; step-sons; Ryan Gerdes, Joshua
Gerdes, Jeffrey Beard and Patrick Beard; his five brothers, Gary and (Donna)
Parker, Ross and (Laurie) Parker, Scott and (Bernie) Parker, Cory and (Dawn)
Parker, Todd and (Valerie) Parker; his grandchildren, DeShawn, Lillian "Lily",
Isabella "Bella", Story, Raigen, Amelia, IveyLynn, Colton, Emmalynn, Nathan, and
Everlee; many nieces and nephews; and his many 1972 Big Rapids high school
classmates whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his father Warren, his
mother Beverley, his sister Cheryl, and his grandparents.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life for family and friends with burial at
Oaklawn Chapel Gardens will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are safe
from the current nation's virus situation. Should you wish to be notified of this
family and friends gathering to share memories of his life, please provide your
contact email for notification at https://forms.gle/KemGFFQ1KqWiTLad7
Contributions in memory of Curt may be made to the
https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_legacy.html&s_src=20U2
W1EEMM&sub_src=main_nav_memorial_link. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral
Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 21, 2020