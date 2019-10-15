|
Cynthia Daley of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away at her home on Thursday October 10, 2019, after a long battle with COPD, surrounded by her family. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on March 21, 1948 to Harvey S. and Florence M. (Rapson) Barrett of Trout Lake, Michigan.
Cindy graduated from Rudyard High School in 1966. She married Cecil (Rick) Daley in St. Joseph, MI on July 19, 1969.
She was an accomplished bowler and was a member of the Arcade Lanes Afternoon League for many years. She enjoyed camping and fishing in her younger years. She also loved to attend her grandchildrens' sporting events. In her spare time Cynthia enjoyed knitting and crocheting sweaters and socks for her grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, going to the casino, and Bingo.
Surviving Cynthia are her loving husband of 50 years, Rick Daley, daughter Carla (James) Alexander, son Cecil Daley, and grandchildren; James, Caden, Connor, and Caitlyn. Her brother Tim (Pam) Barrett of Trout Lake, MI, and sister Marie Barrett of Florida also survive.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Florence Barrett, brothers Harvey "Buck" Barrett, Melvin Barrett, Jim Barrett, Bernard Barrett, and sister Georgia Hodges.
Per Cindy's wishes no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP 308 W 12th Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, Mi 49783. Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 15, 2019