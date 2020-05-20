Home

Cynthia Ann Reed


1953 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Reed Obituary
Longtime Paradise resident, Cynthia Ann Reed, 66, died Sunday morning May 17, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

Born September 29, 1953 in Sault Ste. Marie, daughter of the late Leo M. and Wanda A. (McCarry) Graham, Cindy was a graduate of Whitefish Township School. On February 7, 1973, she married David Reed in Dollar Settlement and have resided in Paradise for several years.

Cindy was employed as a licensed real estate agent and broker with McMasters Realty in Paradise for several years and, in 2001, was awarded Realtor of the Year by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of Realtors. Cindy was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paradise and enjoyed making jewelry and spoiling her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Cindy is also preceded in death by her siblings Joe Graham and Mary Ballew; granddaughter Hayden Reed.
Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years, David, of Paradise; children Douglas of Sault Ste. Marie and Davy of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Logan Reed, Lyric Reed, Jackie Reed, Tori Reed, Elizabeth Reed and Alex Reed; siblings Jayne Graham of Big Rapids and the Honorable Judge Clayton Graham of St. Ignace.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paradise with Fr. Marty Flynn officiating. Rite of Committal will take place at the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 20, 2020
