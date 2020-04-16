|
Dale Patrick Nelson "Baby Pat" left us way too soon on April 10, 2020. Pat was born on October 3, 1952, in Superior, WI, to Thomas W. Nelson and Gertrude C. (Olson) Nelson.
Pat graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1972. After graduation, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corp where he discovered a love for meteorology. He owned and operated the Mill Inn Bar in downtown Rhinelander where he was able to serve up his special brand of sarcasm. Over the years, he managed Holiday Station Stores in Rhinelander, Minocqua, Iron Mountain, MI, and Sault Ste Marie, MI. After his retirement, he moved back to his hometown to be closer to family.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie Mikkelson, brothers-in -law Ken Mikkelson, Jack Audas, and Dave Hartford, and niece Pam (Taylor) Swenson.
He is survived by his wife Donna, brother and best friend Tom (Mary Ann) Nelson, and sisters Ginger (Dick) Taylor, Kathy Audas, and Lori Hartford. Also surviving are his children Patty, Jamie, Hank, Zachary, Sandy, and Eric along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343. You are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com
There will be a Celebration of Life for Pat at a later date.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 16, 2020